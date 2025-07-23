Man who has been fighting on side of Ukraine in war against Russia for over year will be tried in Hungary

A Hungarian citizen from the city of Mako was charged in absentia with joining the Ukrainian army last year and participating in hostilities against Russia. The man will be tried in absentia.

This is reported by the Chongrad-Chanad County Prosecutor's Office and Telex, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the spring of 2024, the man voluntarily joined the Armed Forces. In April, he arrived in Ukraine, where he underwent several days of training, after which he joined a battalion that performed combat and reconnaissance missions against Russian troops.

The Hungarian Prosecutor General's Office charged the man in absentia with the crime of "illegal recruitment committed by joining an organization outside the armed forces of an allied state involved in an armed conflict."

The Hungarian prosecutor's office also requests that the case be heard in the absence of the defendant and that he be sentenced to imprisonment.

The defendant's whereabouts are currently unknown, so he has been put on the wanted list. The case will be considered by the Szeged Court.

As Telex adds, this is not the first time that the Hungarian authorities have brought charges against people who went to fight for Ukraine.

For example, in February 2025, the Budapest prosecutor's office asked to imprison a 30-year-old Hungarian who fought in the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia.