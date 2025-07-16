Nauseda honours SOF soldiers for evacuating fallen volunteer Valentėlis. PHOTOS

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda awarded the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the evacuation of the fallen Lithuanian volunteer Tomas Valentėlis, who had been defending Ukraine in the ranks of the Foreign Legion.

The military reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the leader awarded the representatives of the Special Operations Forces with a state award - the Order "For Merit to Lithuania".





Also, all participants in this operation will be separately awarded for their personal contribution to the mission.

"The operation 'Poslanets' is the evacuation of the body of 20-year-old Lithuanian volunteer Tomas Valentėlis from the Foreign Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The SOF operators had been carefully preparing for it for over a week: reconnaissance of the area, training, planning of the exfiltration route and distractions.



They managed to evacuate the body of the fallen Lithuanian volunteer literally from under the enemy's nose. The SOF soldiers quietly got to the place where Tomas Valentėlis was killed, identified his body, prepared it for transportation and, despite heavy enemy fire, successfully evacuated it without any losses," the statement said.

