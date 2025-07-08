Russia’s aggressive intentions are reality, not rhetoric. Europe cannot feel safe – Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that it is essential to convince European allies that Russia’s aggressive intentions are not mere rhetoric but a reality.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the heads of the country’s diplomatic missions, reports Censor.NET citing LRT.

"We must continue to persuade our allies, especially those in the West and South, that Russia’s aggressive intentions are not just rhetoric but reality, and no European country can feel safe without being prepared," Nausėda emphasized.

He noted that Lithuania "can be proud of its participation in the recent NATO summit in The Hague," where the Alliance reaffirmed its commitment to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

"Lithuania is moving at its own pace: we will reach 5% of GDP on defense already next year," the Lithuanian leader said.

Nausėda also stressed support for Ukraine.

"Europe must take great responsibility for Ukraine’s future. Lithuania is ready to continue setting an example," he added.

