Europe is in dialogue with United States to increase pressure on Putin, - Wadephul

Europe and the United States are continuing a dialogue on the possibility of increasing pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Prague International, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this during a meeting in Prague with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky.

According to Wadephul, Europe is engaged in a dialogue with the United States on the possibility of increasing pressure on Putin. He emphasized that Ukraine's future lies in the European Union and NATO.

In addition, the German minister noted that Russia's war is directed not only against Ukraine, but also against peace and security in Europe.

It is also noted that the Foreign Ministers of Germany and the Czech Republic called the upcoming adoption of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia "fundamental".

In the context of restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen area, which have long been advocated by the Czech Republic, Vadeful said that it is necessary to "carefully consider" such individual sanctions and prepare for possible countermeasures.