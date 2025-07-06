ENG
Nausėda and Steinmeier discuss support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia

Nausėda and Steinmeier held a meeting

Lithuanian and German Presidents Gitanas Nausėda and Frank-Walter Steinmeier held a joint meeting to discuss, among other things, support for Ukraine.

Nausėda announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The Lithuanian president said that he had discussed with the German president close cooperation between the countries in the field of defense, support for Ukraine, pressure on Russia and strategic investments in military mobility.

"Germany remains a key ally in ensuring security, stability and peace in Europe," Nausėda said.

Lithuania (439) Steinmeier Frank-Walter (102) Gitanas Nausėda (95)
