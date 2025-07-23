21‑year‑old Italian volunteer fighter of Ukrainian origin Artem Naliato killed in action

A 21‑year‑old Italian of Ukrainian origin, Artem Naliato, adopted by an Italian family as a child, has been killed fighting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook by Massimo Cavazzana, the mayor of Tribano (Veneto region), where Naliato lived, and by several Italian media outlets, Censor.NET notes.

"Farewell, Artem. With great sorrow, we say goodbye to Artem Naliato, who chose to fight in the war he carried in his heart for the freedom of his beloved country, to which he was deeply connected," he wrote.

According to ANSA and Il Fatto Quotidiano, Artem was adopted by a family in Tribano, Padua province, when he was 12 years old.

In August 2022, he decided to go to Ukraine to find his brother. After that, he returned to Italy but later chose to go back to Ukraine, where he decided to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the mayor, Artem died last Monday, July 14.

One of his comrades informed the family via messenger that Artem was no longer alive.

Mayor Cavazzana told LaPresse agency that the news of Artem’s death arrived the day before. It is believed he died as a result of a Russian missile strike on the barracks where he was located.

Il Giornale reports that after the Russian strike, the young man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Medical staff tried to save his life, but despite their efforts, Artem passed away.

