Bodies of 1,000 deceased persons have been returned to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

Today, on 17 July 2025, the bodies of 1,000 people have been returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation activities. According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It is noted that the bodies were returned as a result of the joint work of the staff of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defence Sector of Ukraine.









Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

We are grateful for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who transport the repatriated to the designated state specialised institutions, organise the transfer of the deceased to law enforcement officials in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health," the Coordination Centre said.