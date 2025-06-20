Ukrainian Armed Forces to form first all-female crew to intercept Russian UAVs

The first all-female crew for intercepting Russian drones is being formed within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The unit is being created based at the 427th Separate Drone Systems Regiment "RAROH."

"Do the circumstances push you to serve where you can be most useful in the military? Ready to pass selection and commit to serious training? Try yourself in a drone interception crew — you’ll serve alongside sisters-in-arms who share your values and inner strength," the announcement reads.

"RAROH" is among the leading units in the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the field of drone technologies, consistently demonstrating high effectiveness in destroying enemy equipment and personnel.

The crew’s duties will include:

detecting and destroying aerial threats;

servicing and maintaining assigned weapons in a state of readiness;

carrying out combat tasks within the unit;

mastering the chosen specialty;

participating in training and combat missions;

adhering to military discipline.

The regiment offers full provision of gear, food, and medical support, along with opportunities for professional development and career advancement.

The vacancy description states that the unit will provide all necessary training, all that’s required from applicants is the desire to serve.

