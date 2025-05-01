In April, units of Unmanned Systems Forces of AFU hit and destroyed more than 83,000 targets, 8% increase compared to March. Defeat efficiency increased by another 5%, - Syrskyi

In April, units of unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Defence Forces achieved decent results in destroying the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"According to the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's USF, over 83,000 targets were hit and destroyed by our drones during the month, which is 8% more than in March. The effectiveness of the destruction increased by another 5%.

I am grateful to our soldiers for their performance. But the current high-tech war requires constant progress, even greater efficiency and scaling up efforts in the area of drones," he said in a statement.

At the annual meeting, the commanders of UAV units shared their unique experience of using drones and achieving the best results.

"UAVs are a priority for us, as they allow us to deter and destroy the enemy from a distance, saving the lives and health of our infantry. I heard reports on the status of the tasks of scaling up the UAV units to brigades and regiments, their manning and capacity building," said Syrskyi.

He added that they also talked about increasing the volume of professional training for UAV operators in training centres, developing the army's cooperation with the civilian sector, including training drone operators in civilian schools.

"The Armed Forces have developed a roadmap for the formation of a system of collective training for UAV units.

The primary task of our soldiers is to destroy enemy UAV operators and their control points.

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully tested the methods of such combat in the operational area of one of the operational and tactical groups," said Syrskyi.

The meeting also heard a report from J2 on the formation of the Russian Unmanned Systems Forces, the development of unmanned units in various branches of the Armed Forces, and new models of Russian UAVs and ground robotic systems.

"Informed means armed. We must maintain the high pace we have set and stay ahead of the enemy in the implementation of modern technological solutions on the battlefield - using all the capabilities of our army, society, defence industry, as well as the assistance of partner countries," Syrskyi concluded.

