Drone Systems Forces shoot down 52 Shahed drones using "advanced systems"

Recently, the Darknode unit of the 412th Nemesis Regiment intercepted 52 Shahed-136 strike UAVs using advanced systems.

This was reported by the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) on April 28, Censor.NET reports.

"Thanks to the high skill of the operators and the effective use of unmanned technologies, the Unmanned Systems Forces continue to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky," the statement said.

The USF command does not disclose details about the means and tactics used during operations for security reasons.

At the same time, the military adds, "the unit is increasing its capabilities and scaling up existing solutions every day."

