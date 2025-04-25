Air defense forces shot down 41 enemy UAVs out of 103, another 40 decoy drones disappeared from radar, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of April 25, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 103 attack UAVs from Kursk, Bryansk, and Orel. The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"As of 08.30 a.m., 41 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed downed in the east, north, and center of the country.
40 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)," the statement said.
The enemy attack affected the Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Donetsk, and Dnipro regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password