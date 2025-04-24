ENG
Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

Russians attack with shahed drones in the evening of March 11

On the evening of April 24, Russian troops launched strike drones over Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force press service.

Movement of strike drones

  • Chernihiv and Sumy regions - threat of strike UAVs!

Read more: Russia fired 215 UAVs and missiles at Ukraine. 112 targets destroyed, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

