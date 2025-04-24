3 990 10
Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force
On the evening of April 24, Russian troops launched strike drones over Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force press service.
Movement of strike drones
- Chernihiv and Sumy regions - threat of strike UAVs!
