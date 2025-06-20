Ukraine establishes Unmanned Systems Forces grouping within Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have officially established a grouping of the Unmanned Systems Forces. It unites all military units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the subdivisions of the "Drone Lines" project.

It is noted that these units will operate within a single command vertical, with a defined structure, clear coordination, and a shared tactical vision for UAV deployment.

According to the command, this will help harmonize approaches, establish joint operations, and enable more effective use of drone systems in combat.

Most units of the newly established grouping are already effectively carrying out combat missions.

The grouping is commanded by the USF commander, Robert Brovdi (Magyar).

"This is one of the key milestones within the implementation of the 100-day development plan for the USF. This decision lays the foundation for large-scale, systematic use of unmanned systems in modern warfare," the USF explained.

Recall that on June 3, the President of Ukraine appointed Robert Brovdi (Magyar) as the new commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Drone Forces, replacing Vadym Sukharevskyi.