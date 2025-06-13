USF fighters destroyed enemy anti-tank mine depot in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 413th "Reid" Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces operating in the Kursk region detected and destroyed an enemy anti-tank mine depot.

The corresponding video was published on the USF channel, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, the unit's fighters used a UAV to hit a Z-STS armoured vehicle known as "Akhmat". Other enemy casualties from the strikes of the "Reid" operators include trucks, pick-ups and minibuses.

