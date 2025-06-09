ENG
Russian ammunition depot struck by AASM Hammer aerial bomb in Southern direction. VIDEO

Unmanned Systems Forces adjusted the air strike on the Russian occupiers' concentration.

The video was released by the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Warriors of the "Flying Skull" battalion detected a concentration of enemy manpower that was unloading ammunition at a warehouse arranged near their own shelter in the Southern direction.

"After transmitting and coordinating the target coordinates, aviation of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was engaged. The crew of a MiG-29 fighter delivered a precise strike with an AASM Hammer guided bomb, as a result of which the ammunition warehouse and enemy personnel were destroyed," they noted.

