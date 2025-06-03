Robert Brovdi (Magyar) appointed Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces

President of Ukraine has appointed Robert Brovdi, known by his callsign Magyar, as the new Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Vadym Sukharevskyi.

This is stated in a presidential decree published on the official website of the Office of the President.

"Today we also approved the appointment of Oleh Apostol as Commander of the Air Assault Forces, and Robert Brovdi as Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This is also a shift toward focusing more on combat-related matters. The successful experience of the best brigades should be scaled across the entire army," the President said.

Vadym Sukharevskyi, who previously held the position of USF Commander, has been appointed Deputy Commander of the Operational Command East.

"His primary task is to modernize that command structure by implementing new approaches and reforms," Zelenskyy added.

