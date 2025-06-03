Sukharevskyi appointed Deputy Commander of OC East

Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, who previously led the Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, has been appointed Deputy Commander of the Operational Command East under Oleh Mikats.

This is stated in Decree No. 383, published on the website of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Colonel Sukharevskyi also confirmed his resignation.

He noted that during his first year in the role, he succeeded in forming and establishing the foundational principles on which the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) now operate.

"This team wasn’t assembled by order — it came together out of conviction. People who believed in the idea just as I did, who invested not only their knowledge, experience, and time into the USF, but also their hearts. I’m grateful to everyone who was part of this journey — it’s thanks to you that the USF has both combat purpose and a human face.

I’m proud to have had the honor of leading the USF during their first and most difficult year of formation. Though the year was not full, it was productive. We established and immediately put into practice the core principles that define the functioning of this unique branch of the military.

The USF portfolio now includes original innovations, unique and successful combat operations, and a new model of responsible recruitment," he said.

Read more: Umerov announces leadership changes in Joint Forces, Air Assault Forces, and Unmanned Systems Forces Command

"At the same time, at this stage, our visions for the future development of the Unmanned Systems Forces diverge from those of the current leadership. I consider it an honest and professional decision to end my tenure as Commander of the USF under these circumstances. I step down with deep faith in everyone who will carry this idea forward," Sukharevskyi added.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that Vadym Sukharevskyi has been appointed Deputy Commander of the Eastern Operational Command under Oleh Mikats.

The General Staff has tasked Sukharevskyi with modernizing the command by implementing new approaches and reforms.

See more: Bohdan Hrishenkov (Pugach) appointed as new commander of Azov brigade. INFOGRAPHICS