Umerov announces leadership changes in Joint Forces, Air Assault Forces, and Unmanned Systems Forces Command

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has commented on recent personnel changes within the leadership of the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, he shared the update on his official Facebook page.

"Today, together with the President of Ukraine and the military leadership, we made important personnel decisions to strengthen our forces on the front line," Umerov stated.

Mykhailo Drapatyi has been appointed Commander of the Joint Forces. After extensive discussions, it was decided that he will focus exclusively on combat-related matters in order to fully concentrate on the front. A new Commander of the Ground Forces will be appointed shortly — one who will focus specifically on force generation: recruitment, mobilization, training, and the implementation of new approaches to ensure the effective preparation of our soldiers.

Oleh Apostol has been appointed Commander of the Air Assault Forces. Ihor Skybiuk has been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Personnel changes have also been made within the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces. The new commander of the USF is Robert Brovdi (callsign "Madyar"). His experience working with one of the best brigades will now be scaled across the entire command.

Vadym Sukharevskyi has become Deputy Commander of the Operational Command East, with a key task: to modernize the command by implementing new approaches and reforms.

"All of these changes have one goal — to strengthen our troops on the front line and provide them with everything they need for effective combat," the minister emphasized.

Read more: Information about Sukharevskyi’s reassignment to another position within Armed Forces is not true – General Staff