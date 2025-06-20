Combat work of pilots of 11th separate brigade of "Kherson" army aviation. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of the combat work of the pilots of the 11th Separate Brigade of the "Kherson" Army Aviation.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows daily flights at different times of the year to perform combat missions.

