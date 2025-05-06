MiG-29 pilot "dismantles" Russian fortified area with infantry using American high-precision cruise missiles. VIDEO

A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroyed occupiers' fortified area with American precision bombs.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the Ukrainian soldier's combat work was posted on social media. On the recording, one can see how an explosion throws one of the Russians several dozen metres away from the equipped position.

"MiG-29 strikes with SDB bombs at the Katsap fortification with infantry, BCs and one candidate for the Russian Aerospace Forces," the video's commentary reads.

The SDB is an American lightweight precision-guided cruise bomb with a maximum range of 110 km. There is also a GLSDB variant with a ground launch from the M142 HIMARS and M270 launchers, with a range of 150 km.

