Su-27 delivers precision GBU-62 strike on enemy forward command post in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Ukrainian aviation continues to operate effectively in all sectors. In the Kharkiv region, a Su-27 fighter jet conducted a precision strike with a GBU-62 guided missile on an enemy forward control centre, destroying it along with the assault groups present.
Our reconnaissance men observed the occupants' activity in the building for more than a day - the enemy systematically brought in ammunition and equipment. After another assault group entered the building, a decision was made to destroy the target, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that to support attacks in the region, the enemy is activating aviation - up to six aircraft have been spotted in certain areas of the frontline carrying out strikes with unguided aerial bombs.
