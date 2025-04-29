Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot shoots down Russian Shahed strike UAV. VIDEO

A rare video of a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot's combat performance has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Ukrainian soldier destroying a Russian "Shahed" attack UAV.

"A Denfix fighter pilot destroys cruise missiles and attack drones. This video shows the destruction of one of the Shaheds. The pilot has already shot down more than two dozen Russian missiles and drones that did not reach their targets and did not destroy anything on our native land. To repel missile attacks, all forces and means are being deployed: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units. If necessary, fighter aircraft take to the skies to intercept targets, as here," the commentary to the video reads.

