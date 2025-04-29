ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10490 visitors online
News Video Development of Armed Forces Aviation
6 327 6

Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot shoots down Russian Shahed strike UAV. VIDEO

A rare video of a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot's combat performance has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Ukrainian soldier destroying a Russian "Shahed" attack UAV.

"A Denfix fighter pilot destroys cruise missiles and attack drones. This video shows the destruction of one of the Shaheds. The pilot has already shot down more than two dozen Russian missiles and drones that did not reach their targets and did not destroy anything on our native land. To repel missile attacks, all forces and means are being deployed: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units. If necessary, fighter aircraft take to the skies to intercept targets, as here," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 drops two precision-guided AASM-250 Hammer bombs on Russian positions. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (528) elimination (5028) Shahed (625)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 