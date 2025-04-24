9 206 25
Ukrainian MiG-29 drops two precision-guided AASM-250 Hammer bombs on Russian positions. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a fragment of the combat work of a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a fighter jet of the Ukrainian Armed Forces dropping two AASM-250 Hammer precision-guided bombs on Russian positions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password