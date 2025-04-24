ENG
Ukrainian MiG-29 drops two precision-guided AASM-250 Hammer bombs on Russian positions. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a fragment of the combat work of a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a fighter jet of the Ukrainian Armed Forces dropping two AASM-250 Hammer precision-guided bombs on Russian positions.

air force (526) Russian Army (8997) elimination (5008) Air forces (1449)
