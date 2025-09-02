210th Separate Assault Regiment company commander Artem Sviridov was killed in action. PHOTO

On August 28, Captain Artem Sviridov, commander of the 2nd Assault Company of the 1st Battalion, 210th Separate Assault Regiment, was killed in action while carrying out a combat mission.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by Stanislav Hreshchyshyn.

"Artem returned to Ukraine in February 2022 to defend the people he loved and the country to which he remained a loyal son until his last breath. He returns to his native Kyiv on a shield," the post reads.

A farewell and burial are preliminarily scheduled for September 6 in Kyiv. The exact date, time and location will be announced later.

