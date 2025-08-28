2 874 6
Ukrainian soldier and artist Kyrylo Hrynov killed in action. PHOTO
Ukrainian artist and Armed Forces serviceman Kyrylo Hrynov has been killed at the front.
PEN Ukraine and artist Anna Zviahintseva announced his death on Instagram, Censor.NET reported.
Hryniov was a member of the art collective "P.E.P." (Revolutionary Experimental Space). He volunteered for the Armed Forces in February 2022.
While carrying out a combat mission in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region last year, he was wounded but continued to serve.
His brother, Anatolii, also a serviceman,went missing at the front in spring 2025. Hryniov is survived by a daughter.
