Estonian volunteer fighter Olev Roost killed in action while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

An Estonian volunteer fighter, Olev Roost, has been killed in the war in Ukraine.

"With deep sorrow we announce that Estonian volunteer fighter Olev Roost has died fighting for Ukraine’s freedom," the statement said.

Roost joined an Estonian Army battalion in 2010 and served until 2017.

As part of the battalion, he took part in overseas missions in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013.

In 2017, Roost was selected for Estonia’s Special Operations Forces, joined the unit, and in 2020 took part in an overseas mission in Mali.

He remained in the Special Operations Forces until 2023, when he left service at his own request.

After that, Roost volunteered for Ukraine, where he fought in the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment.

"He went abroad to defend peace in his homeland, risking his life and giving everything so that the war would not reach us. We deeply honor his memory and will never forget his contribution," the statement added.

