Italian volunteer Luca Cecca killed in fighting for Ukraine. PHOTO

Italian volunteer Luca Cecca died defending Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ANSA with reference to the Facebook page of International Volunteers for Ukraine.

Luca Checca killed

It is noted that he had been missing since December 2024.

"Our Beloved Italian Brother Luca Cecca, who had been serving in Ukraine as a Volunteer succumbed on the Battlefield. Honor, Glory and Gratitude To Our Brother," the post reads.

It is known that Luca Cecca was born in Rome, he was 34 years old. He has been officially reported missing since December 2024. Sources say he died in the fighting in the Donetsk region.

Cecca is the ninth Italian to die in the war in Ukraine.

