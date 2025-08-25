More killed and wounded in Russia’s war against Ukraine than in US during World War II, - Kellogg

Donald Trump's special representative, Kieth Kellogg, claims that the number of people killed and wounded in the Russian-Ukrainian war is now higher than in the US during World War II.

He said this to journalists after the National Prayer Breakfast in Kyiv on August 25, according to Censor.NET.

The Special Envoy also emphasized the scale of destruction, damage, and losses caused by the Russian war.

"And when talking about US involvement in World War II, and we are talking about battles in Sicily, Africa, Normandy, we must remember how much it cost, including in terms of lives, and look at how many people have died on the Ukrainian and Russian sides. Think also about the scale of the destruction [caused by the war in Ukraine]... About the damage and losses that these [military] actions have caused. This is exactly what President [Donald] Trump is talking about. He is truly an extraordinary person and a supporter of peace," Kellogg said.

Trump's special representative said that "fighting is easier than achieving peace," but expressed hope that Ukraine would celebrate its next Independence Day as a free and peaceful country.

