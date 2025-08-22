Master of Sports of Ukraine, international class in shooting and multiple record holder Oleksii Khabarov killed in war. PHOTO

While defending Ukraine from Russian aggression, Oleksii Khabarov, a Master of Sports of Ukraine, international class; multiple national record holder; and founder of the Phoenix shooting club, was killed.

The tragic news was posted on Facebook by the branch of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine in Horishni Plavni (Poltava region), Censor.NET reports.

"Another heavy loss for Ukraine and our city. While defending the Fatherland, Oleksii Khabarov, Master of Sports of Ukraine, international class; founder of the Phoenix shooting club at the Higher Vocational Lyceum; multiple national record holder, has been killed," the post reads.

It was noted that Oleksii was not only an outstanding athlete but also a mentor to young people.

"He was a scholarship recipient of our branch, organized numerous sporting events, brought children into sport, and inspired them by his own example. He was a true patriot and a brave man who gave the most precious thing, his life, for Ukraine’s freedom," the Horishni Plavni NOC branch said.

