Bodies of 1000 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine, including 5 killed in captivity - Coordination Headquarters

During repatriation, the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, repatriation measures were carried out as part of previous agreements. 1,000 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine," the statement said.

Among those repatriated are the bodies of five Ukrainian soldiers who died in captivity.

Read more: Sources in the 16th Corps report strengthening of AWOL in support units

"They were on the list of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" prisoners to be exchanged in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul during the second round of negotiations. The Russian side continues to delay and fails to fulfill its obligations. Ukraine insists on the immediate release of all seriously ill and seriously wounded prisoners and is fighting for the return of all Ukrainian citizens," the headquarters said.

The bodies of defenders from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kursk areas were successfully recovered.

"In the near future, law enforcement investigators, together with expert agencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies," they added.