Instead of mobilisation, which is practically non-existent, the command of the 16th Army Corps solves the problem of manpower shortages by transferring people from among the units. There has been no replenishment in the support units for almost a year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

"For one reason or another, these guys survived the fourth year of the war, and you won't find a soldier in our brigade (except for the drill team) who hasn't fought. But these guys are completely exhausted and have no hope for the future. Soon we will not have a single rigger, fuel truck or BC left. The support units have not been replenished for almost a year! And they want to take them away once again," the source said.

It is noted that the number of unauthorised absences from the unit has increased among the military.

"This command was received the day before yesterday, and as a result, there were dozens of AWOLs of professional people in a couple of hours yesterday," the source added.

