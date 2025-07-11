Military who first went AWOL can return without criminal liability until 30 August - SBI

Servicemen who have left their place of service without permission for the first time have the opportunity to return voluntarily until 30 August 2025 without incurring criminal liability.

This was announced by Tetiana Sapian, the SBI Director's Communications Advisor, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to her, if a serviceman returns to the unit on his own, the commander can restore his social and financial support within 72 hours. If AWOL lasted no more than three days, criminal proceedings will not be opened.

In the case of a longer absence, but subject to returning to service, the case can be quickly reviewed by a court, and the soldier will return to duty. Transfer to another unit is also possible.

Sapian clarified that cases of AWOL are not widespread and reminded that desertion and AWOL are different offences: "AWOL is when the circumstances are such that a person can no longer serve there and he or she is, so to speak, protesting against it. Desertion is when a person wants to leave military service in this way and deliberately," she said.

