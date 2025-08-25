28 Ukrainian journalists and media workers still remain in Russian captivity

As of now, Russia is holding 28 Ukrainian journalists and media workers captive.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, according to Censor.NET.

"We urge the international community to continue putting pressure on Russia — because only publicity and persistent struggle will bring closer the day when all Ukrainians will return home," they stressed.

The Institute of Mass Information (IMI) reported that, in total, over three and a half years of full-scale invasion, Russia committed 841 crimes against journalists and the media in Ukraine.

We remind you that on August 24, journalist Dmytro Khyliuk of the UNIAN news agency returned from Russian captivity. Ukraine also returned journalist Mark Kaliush from captivity.

