"Novyi Chernihiv" journalist and soldier Bohdan Zaiats killed on front line

Journalist Bohdan Zaiats of the "Novyi Chernihiv" TV channel was killed as a result of enemy shelling on January 30, 2025. The information about his death has only now been officially confirmed.

This was reported by the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Bohdan was a talented journalist, author of dozens of reports about life in Chernihiv during the war, the work of volunteers, the military, and the city’s recovery after the siege. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, he continued working under shelling and later voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After sustaining a severe injury at the front line, he did not break or stop; he continued defending his homeland. Bohdan came under artillery fire while carrying out a combat mission at the front," the statement reads.

It is noted that Bohdan Zaiats was awarded a certificate by the National Council on Military Journalist Day.

