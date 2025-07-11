Ukrainian water polo champion and reconnaissance officer of DIU of MoD Rodion Pustovyi killed at front. PHOTO

On 12 June 2025, Ukrainian soldier and athlete Rodion Pustovyi was killed during an offensive operation. He was 27 years old.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sports Committee of Ukraine.

Before the war, Rodion Pustovyi played water polo as a goalkeeper. He represented the Lviv Professional College of Sports. He was a candidate for master of sports and a multiple champion of Ukraine.

Rodion graduated from the Lviv State School of Physical Culture and later from the Stepan Gzhytskyi Lviv National University of Veterinary Medicine and Biotechnology, where he became a sanitary inspector.

In 2024, he volunteered to join the "Revanche" Tactical Group of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. He served as a reconnaissance-assault man. He commanded a reconnaissance unit.

As a member of "Revanche", Rodion Pustovyi went through South-Slobozhanskyi, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions. He took part in combat sorties, assaults and ambushes. While performing a variety of tasks, he eliminated at least seven Russian occupiers - and this is only in small arms battles.

"The commander of the reconnaissance unit 'Dzhyn' is always proactive and ready to perform the most difficult tasks. An ambush or an aggressive assault - Rodion was prepared for anything. His cold mind and courageous nature allowed him to easily switch between planning and direct participation in combat," these are the words his brothers-in-arms use to remember Rodion.

During one of these combat missions, Rodion Pustovyi was seriously wounded. The 27-year-old soldier could not be saved.

