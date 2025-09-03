ENG
AFU soldiers take out seven armored vehicles and over 30 occupiers during assault in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Velykyi Luh" have released footage of a successful defense against a Russian assault between Robotyne and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia sector. As Censor.NET reports, the battle resulted in the destruction of seven armored vehicles and more than 30 occupiers.

Watch more: Defence forces repelled assault, destroying two T-72 tanks, five BMPs and armoured "Tigr" near Mala Tokmachka. VIDEO

