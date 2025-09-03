AFU soldiers take out seven armored vehicles and over 30 occupiers during assault in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Velykyi Luh" have released footage of a successful defense against a Russian assault between Robotyne and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia sector. As Censor.NET reports, the battle resulted in the destruction of seven armored vehicles and more than 30 occupiers.

Watch more: Defence forces repelled assault, destroying two T-72 tanks, five BMPs and armoured "Tigr" near Mala Tokmachka. VIDEO