AFU soldiers take out seven armored vehicles and over 30 occupiers during assault in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Velykyi Luh" have released footage of a successful defense against a Russian assault between Robotyne and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia sector. As Censor.NET reports, the battle resulted in the destruction of seven armored vehicles and more than 30 occupiers.
