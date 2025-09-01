ENG
Defence forces repelled assault, destroying two T-72 tanks, five BMPs and armoured "Tigr" near Mala Tokmachka. VIDEO

At the same time, drones, artillery and anti-tank gunners worked together during a large-scale assault on enemy armoured vehicles near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region. The tank leading the column exploded on mines.

Confirmed occupiers' losses in manpower amounted to 22 killed and at least 14 wounded. Two T-72 tanks, five armoured personnel carriers and an armoured "Tigr" were also destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

