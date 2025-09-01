798 2
Our interceptor drones destroyed 142 enemy drones in sky over Donetsk Oblast in month. VIDEO
The interceptor drones of the "Phoenix" border guard unit are successfully clearing the skies of Donetsk region of enemy presence. In August, our pilots destroyed 142 enemy "wings": reconnaissance and attack drones.
The enemy was losing "Lancets" and "Molniya", which they were directing at Ukrainian cities, and "Supercam" and "Zala" drones, which they were using for reconnaissance, Censor.NET reports.
