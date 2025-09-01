ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10071 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
798 2

Our interceptor drones destroyed 142 enemy drones in sky over Donetsk Oblast in month. VIDEO

The interceptor drones of the "Phoenix" border guard unit are successfully clearing the skies of Donetsk region of enemy presence. In August, our pilots destroyed 142 enemy "wings": reconnaissance and attack drones.

The enemy was losing "Lancets" and "Molniya", which they were directing at Ukrainian cities, and "Supercam" and "Zala" drones, which they were using for reconnaissance, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 5th SAB struck occupiers’ positions: fighters eliminated enemy infantry, dugouts and shelters. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9886) State Border Patrol (1262) elimination (5709) Donetsk region (4395) drones (2735)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 