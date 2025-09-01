ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB struck occupiers’ positions: fighters eliminated enemy infantry, dugouts and shelters. VIDEO

Operators of attack drones of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade have released a video of the destruction of Russian army personnel.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones detected and delivered a powerful blow to the occupiers' positions: the soldiers eliminated hostile infantry, dugouts and enemy shelters.

