Soldiers of 5th SAB struck occupiers’ positions: fighters eliminated enemy infantry, dugouts and shelters. VIDEO
Operators of attack drones of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade have released a video of the destruction of Russian army personnel.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones detected and delivered a powerful blow to the occupiers' positions: the soldiers eliminated hostile infantry, dugouts and enemy shelters.
