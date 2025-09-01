ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10071 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 571 0

Soldiers of 32nd SMB attacked at least seven Russian invaders in field, on road and in bushes. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 32nd separate mechanised Steel Brigade continue to destroy the enemy.

The Ukrainian defenders published a video of their successful attacks on the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports. It shows the attack on at least seven Russian invaders.

"We are mercilessly destroying the enemy in close cooperation with the units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces," the brigade added.

Watch more: Hell in Pokrovsk direction: how infantrymen of National Guard’s Kara-Dag brigade broke out of encirclement. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9886) liquidation (2717) 32nd SMB (5)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 