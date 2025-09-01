1 571 0
Soldiers of 32nd SMB attacked at least seven Russian invaders in field, on road and in bushes. VIDEO
Operators of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 32nd separate mechanised Steel Brigade continue to destroy the enemy.
The Ukrainian defenders published a video of their successful attacks on the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports. It shows the attack on at least seven Russian invaders.
"We are mercilessly destroying the enemy in close cooperation with the units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces," the brigade added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password