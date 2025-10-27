6 865 29
Legless occupier raises his head and looks around after attack by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+
A Ukrainian drone operator seriously wounded an occupier in the Lyman sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the explosion, the Russian became legless but showed signs of life.
"A Russian stormtrooper loses both legs after a Ukrainian FPV drone attack in the Lyman sector of the frontline. Whether two hundred thousand rubles were worth such suffering for this Russian occupier is a rhetorical question," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
