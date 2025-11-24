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News Video Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Ukrainian Vampire drone swarm eliminates Russian assault group near Huliaipole. VIDEO

Drone Industry

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian troops continue to effectively eliminate enemy forces with the help of strike unmanned systems.

According to Censor.NET, in the Huliaipole area, a group of four Vampire drones eliminated a Russian assault group that was attempting to advance in one of the sectors of the front.

See also: Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles successfully tests Protector NRK. VIDEO

The released footage shows the operators working in a coordinated manner on enemy targets, delivering pinpoint strikes and methodically taking out the occupiers. The attack was so well synchronized that the Russian assault group had no chance to maneuver or retreat.

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Russian Army (11978) Hulyaypole (152) elimination (7437) Zaporizhzhia region (2121) drones (4722) Polohivskyy district (315)
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