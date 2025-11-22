Border guards of "Gart" brigade destroyed 6 units of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Border guards from the RUBpAK "Furia" unit of the "Gart" brigade struck a number of enemy targets in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of accurate strikes, drone operators destroyed:

1 tank

1 mortar

1 excavator

1 UAZ "Bukhanka"

1 car

2 camouflaged antennas

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The military posted videos of their work on social media.