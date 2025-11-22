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Border guards of "Gart" brigade destroyed 6 units of enemy equipment. VIDEO
Border guards from the RUBpAK "Furia" unit of the "Gart" brigade struck a number of enemy targets in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.
According to Censor.NET, as a result of accurate strikes, drone operators destroyed:
- 1 tank
- 1 mortar
- 1 excavator
- 1 UAZ "Bukhanka"
- 1 car
- 2 camouflaged antennas
The military posted videos of their work on social media.
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