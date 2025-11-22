ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10202 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
1 196 0

Border guards of "Gart" brigade destroyed 6 units of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Border guards from the RUBpAK "Furia" unit of the "Gart" brigade struck a number of enemy targets in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of accurate strikes, drone operators destroyed:

  • 1 tank
  • 1 mortar
  • 1 excavator
  • 1 UAZ "Bukhanka"
  • 1 car
  • 2 camouflaged antennas

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The military posted videos of their work on social media.

Author: 

Russian Army (11973) State Border Patrol (1519) border guard (306) elimination (7430) drones (4714)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 