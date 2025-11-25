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Two invaders fail to escape Ukrainian ’Baba Yaga’ drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Fakhivtsi unit of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have filmed Russian troops fleeing a dugout from a Ukrainian drone bomber.
According to Censor.NET, two occupiers, hearing the sound of the "Baba Yaga" drone, tried to run into a tree line.
However, the Defence Forces caught up with them and eliminated the invaders with two precise munition drops.
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