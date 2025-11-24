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Russian soldier eliminated after direct hit by Ukrainian drone in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO 18+
A video recording of the result of a drone strike on an occupier in the Kupiansk direction has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the torn face of a Russian assault aircraft, which was buried under debris as a result of the precise work of Ukrainian drone operators.
The defence forces are systematically destroying the enemy's manpower and equipment, reducing its offensive capabilities.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!
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