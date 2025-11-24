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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Russian soldier eliminated after direct hit by Ukrainian drone in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO 18+

A video recording of the result of a drone strike on an occupier in the Kupiansk direction has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the torn face of a Russian assault aircraft, which was buried under debris as a result of the precise work of Ukrainian drone operators.

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The defence forces are systematically destroying the enemy's manpower and equipment, reducing its offensive capabilities.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

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Russian Army (11979) elimination (7437) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3615) drones (4722)
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