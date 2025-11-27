Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,169,690 people (+1,140 per day), 11,373 tanks, 34,709 artillery systems, 23,628 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,169,690 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 26, 2025, are approximately:
personnel – approximately 1,169,690 (+1,140)
tanks – 11,373 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles – 23,628 (+3) units.
artillery systems – 34,709 (+21) units.
MLRS – 1,550 (+1) units.
air defense systems – 1,253 (+1) units.
aircraft – 430 (+2) units.
helicopters 347 (+0) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs – 85,174 (+214) units.
cruise missiles – 3,995 (+0) units.
ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
submarines – 1 (+0) unit
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 68,351 (+109) units.
special equipment – 4,008 (+1) units.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password