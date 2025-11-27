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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,169,690 people (+1,140 per day), 11,373 tanks, 34,709 artillery systems, 23,628 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,169,690 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 26, 2025, are approximately:

personnel – approximately 1,169,690 (+1,140) 

tanks – 11,373 (+1) units.

armored combat vehicles – 23,628 (+3) units.

artillery systems – 34,709 (+21) units.

MLRS – 1,550 (+1) units.

air defense systems – 1,253 (+1) units.

aircraft – 430 (+2) units.

helicopters 347 (+0) units

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 85,174 (+214) units.

cruise missiles – 3,995 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 68,351 (+109) units.

special equipment – 4,008 (+1) units.

Втрати РФ від початку вторгнення: ЗСУ ліквідували понад 1,169 млн окупантів — Генштаб

Watch more: Russians’ BM-21 "Grad" was blown to smithereens after "Madyar’ Birds" brigade dropped explosives on it with drone.. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11988) Armed Forces HQ (5235) liquidation (3077) elimination (7444)
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