Russians’ BM-21 "Grad" was blown to smithereens after "Madyar’ Birds" brigade dropped explosives on it with drone. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" have published a video of their combat operations against the occupiers' equipment.

According to Censor.NET, after attempting to target Ukrainian positions, the enemy's BM-21 "Grad" of ruscists revealed its location, and Ukrainian drone operators immediately sent out unmanned aerial vehicles to destroy it.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of an accurate strike from a drone, the enemy "Grad" can be seen scattered across the area.

It was also reported that Ukrainian pilots destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Lyman direction.

Watch more: Bureviy Brigade FPV drones destroy enemy gun and EW systems. VIDEO