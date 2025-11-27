Russians’ BM-21 "Grad" was blown to smithereens after "Madyar’ Birds" brigade dropped explosives on it with drone. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" have published a video of their combat operations against the occupiers' equipment.
According to Censor.NET, after attempting to target Ukrainian positions, the enemy's BM-21 "Grad" of ruscists revealed its location, and Ukrainian drone operators immediately sent out unmanned aerial vehicles to destroy it.
As a result of an accurate strike from a drone, the enemy "Grad" can be seen scattered across the area.
It was also reported that Ukrainian pilots destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Lyman direction.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password