Bureviy Brigade FPV drones destroy enemy gun and EW systems. VIDEO

Fighters of the Bureviy 1st Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out strike drone missions against enemy targets during combat sorties in the Kupiansk sector.

As reported by Censor.NET, enemy personnel were hit, and motorcycles, electronic warfare systems, antennas and shelters were destroyed, along with fuel and lubricant depots and an enemy gun.

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Strike and reconnaissance UAVs used by the enemy to adjust fire, conduct reconnaissance and launch attacks on Defence Forces positions were also disabled.

The fighters posted a video on their Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that drone operators from the Bureviy brigade took out five occupiers and six pieces of equipment in the Kupiansk district.

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