Occupiers shelled Kherson: house where family of displaced persons lived was damaged. VIDEO

Last night, Russian troops again shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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The attack seriously damaged the house: windows were broken, walls, roof and rooms were damaged. Cars parked nearby were also damaged. Fortunately, the residents were unharmed.

"This is the second home of this family to be destroyed by the Russians. Their first house in Pravdyne was also damaged by enemy shelling," Prokudin said.

"This is yet another confirmation that the Russian occupiers are deliberately targeting the civilian population," said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Consequences of enemy strikes on Kherson region: Four dead and 11 wounded, civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS