Consequences of enemy strikes on Kherson region: Four dead and 11 wounded, civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson region with multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars, and attacked with various types of drones, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, and the communications department of the Kherson region police, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that over the past day, Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Zarichne, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Poniativka, Beryslav, Taras Shevchenko, Tomaryne, Novoraysk, Stepne, Chervonyi Mayak, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Shevchenkivka, Burhunka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Milove, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

Dead and wounded

"As a result of enemy strikes, four civilians were killed and 11 were wounded, including a young child," the police said.

Damage caused by attacks

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region.

As a result of enemy strikes, five apartment buildings and 18 private homes, eight cars, an administrative building and a shop, a farm building, a mobile phone tower, a utility company building, and a petrol station were damaged.

Read more: Shelling of Kherson region: three injured, including minor girl

Strikes on Kherson

After midnight, Russian troops fired artillery at the Pivnichny microdistrict. As a result of the strikes, 11 private houses, two high-rise buildings, a farm building, and three civilian vehicles were damaged.

At noon, the coastal area of the Central District of Kherson came under mortar fire. The explosions damaged an administrative building.

The coastal residential buildings of the Dniprovskyi district came under artillery fire from the Russian military. As a result of the shelling, two private homes were damaged and three women were fatally injured – one of them was 75, another was 79, and the identity of the third victim is being established. In addition, three other women aged 63, 77 and 78 were injured and were quickly evacuated by police officers to receive the necessary medical care.

The shelling also damaged an apartment building in the Tavriyskyi neighbourhood and a private home in the Korabelny district.

Read more: Four people killed and five wounded in enemy strikes on Kherson region

In addition, a Russian FPV drone damaged a private house in the Korabelny district of Kherson.

In the KhBK neighbourhood, the operator of a Russian UAV dropped explosives near a 39-year-old woman. She was hospitalised with mine-blast trauma and injuries to both legs and her torso.

Shelling of the region

In the morning in Mykilskyi, a private home was damaged after the Russians dropped ammunition from a drone.

A private house in Bilozerka was also damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

On the outskirts of Inhulets, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian minibus. As a result, two men aged 24 and 54 were injured. Both suffered mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries. The younger victim also suffered concussion and minor shrapnel wounds to his back and head.

Kizomys was under artillery fire. One of the Russian shells hit a private house, killing a 77-year-old pensioner.

In the evening, the Russians attacked a shop in Stepne with kamikaze drones. As a result of the strikes, a 38-year-old man suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to various parts of his body.

During the day in Novovorontsovka, Russian military FPV drones damaged two vehicles, a mobile communication tower, an apartment building and a petrol station, causing a fire.

In Novoraysk, a local utility building was damaged by an enemy UAV attack.

Another car was damaged by drones near Zarichne and in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

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Previous attacks

A 42-year-old resident of Bilozerska was admitted to the hospital. He was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and thermal burns to both legs, which he sustained on 17 November as a result of ammunition being dropped on his property.

A 4-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her body. It turned out that the child was injured during the shelling of the Korabelny district on 21 November.

Yesterday, two more women, aged 44 and 68, sought medical help. They were also injured during Russian shelling on 21 November.

Consequences of the attacks









